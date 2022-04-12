CrowdStrike Shares Pop On Goldman Sachs Rating Upgrade

by

Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Essex upgraded CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD rating to Buy from Neutral and upped the price target to $285 from $241.

Essex considers CrowdStrike as well-positioned in the sweet spot of demand ahead of the accelerating deterioration of the threat environment, with Endpoint expected to remain a top CIO priority within Security.

Essex also observes that CrowdStrike improved its execution, and the global threat environment remains elevated, with concerns over the Russian invasion of Ukraine "driving even greater levels of demand."

Price Action: CRWD shares traded higher by 5.26% at $228.00 on the last check Tuesday.

