CrowdStrike Shares Pop On Goldman Sachs Rating Upgrade

- Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Essex upgraded CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD rating to Buy from Neutral and upped the price target to $285 from $241.
- The price target implied a 25% upside from current levels.
- CrowdStrike's fundamentals have improved, even as the stock has declined in recent months, providing investors with an attractive entry point.
- Essex considers CrowdStrike as well-positioned in the sweet spot of demand ahead of the accelerating deterioration of the threat environment, with Endpoint expected to remain a top CIO priority within Security.
- Essex also observes that CrowdStrike improved its execution, and the global threat environment remains elevated, with concerns over the Russian invasion of Ukraine "driving even greater levels of demand."
- Price Action: CRWD shares traded higher by 5.26% at $228.00 on the last check Tuesday.
