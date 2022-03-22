Why CrowdStrike, Zscaler And Cloudflare Shares Are Rising Today

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Shares of cybersecurity companies, including CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD, Zscaler Inc ZS and Cloudflare Inc NET, are trading higher Tuesday following Monday comments from President Joe Biden warning of potential Russian cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure.
President Biden on Monday warned that his previously issued warnings have become even more important, suggesting that Russia is preparing for cyberwarfare.
"Today, my Administration is reiterating those warnings based on evolving intelligence that the Russian Government is exploring options for potential cyberattacks," Biden said in a White House statement.
"This is a critical moment to accelerate our work to improve domestic cybersecurity and bolster our national resilience."
CRWD, ZS, NET Price Action: At publication time, CrowdStrike was up 6.79% at $217.99, Zscaler was up 5.75% at $233.56 and Cloudflare was up 10.28% at $115.19.
Photo: TheDigitalWay from Pixabay.
