Why CrowdStrike Stock Is Trading Higher
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 08, 2022 9:20am   Comments
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares are trading higher Friday morning after the company announced it received a Provisional Authorization to Operate at Impact Level 4 to protect critical U.S. Department of Defense assets.

The authorization enables CrowdStrike to deploy its Falcon cybersecurity platform to a broad range of Department of Defense and Defense Industrial Base customers to protect their controlled unclassified information.

CrowdStrike also announced a new strategic partnership with Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ: MNDT). The partnership aims to help joint customers investigate, remediate and defend against increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity events that plague organizations globally.

As part of the collaboration, Mandiant will utilize the CrowdStrike Falcon platform for its incident response services and proactive consulting engagements for joint customers.

CRWD 52-Week Range: $150.02 - $298.48

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 3.21% at $224 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of CrowdStrike.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

