QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Barclays Downgrades Ford, Cuts Price Target By 26%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 7, 2022 7:45 AM | 1 min read
  • Barclays analyst Brian Johnson downgraded Ford Motor Co F to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $17, down from $23, implying a 10.39% upside.
  • Johnson said that the investors underestimated the risk of inflation, production pressure, and the impact of interest rate hikes in the auto and auto parts sector.
  • The analyst cited soft execution and the sectoral headwinds as the cause for the downgrade of the shares.
  • Ford reported a 25% slump in sales in the U.S. for March, impacted by the global semiconductor chip shortage.
  • Price Action: F shares are trading lower by 1.30% at $15.19 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsGeneral