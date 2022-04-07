Barclays Downgrades Ford, Cuts Price Target By 26%

- Barclays analyst Brian Johnson downgraded Ford Motor Co F to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $17, down from $23, implying a 10.39% upside.
- Johnson said that the investors underestimated the risk of inflation, production pressure, and the impact of interest rate hikes in the auto and auto parts sector.
- The analyst cited soft execution and the sectoral headwinds as the cause for the downgrade of the shares.
- Ford reported a 25% slump in sales in the U.S. for March, impacted by the global semiconductor chip shortage.
- Price Action: F shares are trading lower by 1.30% at $15.19 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
