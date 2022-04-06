HC Wainwright Sees 'Multiple Catalyst Opportunities' After Atreca Inks Licensing Pact With Zymeworks

by

Atreca Inc BCEL announced a licensing agreement with Zymeworks Inc ZYME to utilize their ZymeLink technology to develop novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Atreca can acquire three commercial licenses to develop three unique ADC programs. Specific deal terms were not disclosed.

The Company also declared ATRC-301, an ADC targeting a novel epitope on EphA2, as the Company's next clinical candidate.

EphA2 is a validated and potentially high-value target widely expressed across several cancer types, with 12 tumor types displaying >50% target epitope prevalence in patient samples evaluated.

According to HC Wainwright , expansion of the preclinical pipeline and new licensing agreement provide multiple catalyst opportunities for Atreca .

. Valuation is currently based solely on the ATRC-101 opportunities in ovarian (26%), colorectal (41%), and NSCLC (33%) cancer indications.

Also See: Atreca Inks Licensing Pact With Gates Research On Malaria Antibody

Atreca Inks Licensing Pact With Gates Research On Malaria Antibody Atreca has initiated IND-enabling studies for ATRC-301, including a non-human primate toxicology study for which data are expected in 2H of 2022.

It anticipates submitting an IND application for ATRC-301 in 2H of 2023.

Atreca also highlighted four additional lead-stage programs in oncology, including ADC leads APN-497444 and APN-959038, CD3-engager lead APN-346958, and IL-15 superagonist (SA) conjugate lead APN-541885.

Price Action: BCEL shares are down 2.90% at $3.01 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

