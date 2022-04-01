QQQ
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Rating On Dell; Removes From Conviction List

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 1, 2022 7:29 AM | 1 min read
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall downgraded Dell Technologies Inc DELL to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $61, down from $68 (21.5% upside). 
  • Hall also removed the shares from Goldman's Americas Convictions List. 
  • Dell remains inexpensive compared to its peers.
  • However, he sees increasing fundamental headwinds hindering this value unlock. 
  • The analyst notes that PC demand has already moderated for low-end consumers and higher-end demand to inflect by the end of this year. 
  • Morgan Stanley recently downgraded Dell due to a dismal PC outlook, likely jeopardizing its valuation.
  • Price Action: DELL shares traded lower by 1.35% at $49.51 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

