Here's Why Morgan Stanley Downgraded Dell

by Anusuya Lahiri
March 31, 2022 7:52 AM | 1 min read
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring downgraded Dell Technologies Inc DELL to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $60, down from $66 (10.5% upside). 
  • The analyst noted that the 2022 outlook for data center infrastructure is strong, but cracks are occurring in the PC outlook.
  • Woodring noted the valuation is likely to be capped by slowing PC growth in the near term.
  • Also Read: China-Europe Rail Lines, The Latest Supply-Chain Issue: Bloomberg
  • Evercore ISI recently upgraded its rating on Dell. 
  • Evercore ISI saw Dell surpass its Q1 FY22 forecasts due to "share gains across [Dell's] PC and infrastructure segments" and a recovery in the high-end storage market.
  • Dell's Q4 revenue of $28 billion beat the consensus of $27.44 billion. EPS of $1.72 missed the consensus of $1.95.
  • Price Action: DELL shares closed lower by 1.3% at $54.32 on Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsTech