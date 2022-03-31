Morgan Stanley Downgrades HP On Potentially Lower Hardware Spend

The hardware industry is at risk of losing market share to other technology sub-industries due to greater macro uncertainty, “leaving us incrementally more cautious on the group in 2022,” according to Morgan Stanley.

The HP Analyst: Erik Woodring downgraded the rating for HP Inc HPQ from Equal-Weight to Underweight, while reducing the price target from $34 to $31.

The HP Thesis: Rising channel and finished goods inventory, cautious commentary from ODMs (original design manufacturers), and easing consumer demand raises more concerns around the PC (personal computer market,” Woodring said in the downgrade note.

“Alongside the more cautious 1Q22 CIO survey, we are revising our CY22 PC shipment forecast to -6% Y/Y vs. - 4% previously,” the analyst wrote.

“We are also more guarded on the potential for rising PC ASPs to reverse in 2H22, pressuring PC operating margins,” he added.

HPQ Price Action per Benzinga Pro: Shares of HP are down 5.55% to $36.69 at the time of publication Thursday.

Photo: Courtesy HP