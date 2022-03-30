Are Disney's Best Days Ahead? Why This Investor Says Buy It And Forget It

The Walt Disney Co DIS was featured as the call of the day Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

What Happened: Bank Of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reiterated Disney with a Buy rating and a $191 price target following the company's park-focused investor day.

The analyst said Disney is "hitting out of the park." Ehrlich remains bullish on Disney as a reopening story, as she said park demand hasn't fully recovered despite near-record results in the first quarter.

Gibson's Take: "The parks — I think that's going to be the biggest surprise as this reopening continues because there's so much upside potential still in this name," Loop Capital's Kourtney Gibson said.

Many international parks are still in the reopening process and Disney Shanghai was recently closed in the wake of a COVID-19 surge, she noted.

"Disney is a name that you want to own, I've said it for years, this is a name that you can have, put it in your back pocket and never get rid of," Gibson said. "It's still a good buy at this point because it's not expensive."

And don't forget about Disney+. "Disney is the media giant. It's the best brand in media right now," Gibson said.

Disney has a great balance sheet, great leadership and stands to benefit as the reopening continues, she said: "It is absolutely an incredible, incredible company and business with some of its best days still ahead of it."

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded between $128.38 and $191.67 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 1.01% at $140.92 Wednesday afternoon, according to Benzinga Pro.