iPhone Unlikely To Feature Under-Screen Touch ID Until 2025, Says Apple Analyst

Apple Inc. AAPL is unlikely to release a new iPhone model with under-screen Touch ID in 2023 and 2024, prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said, citing a survey of supply chain information.

What Happened: Kuo predicted last year the under-display fingerprint sensing technology would come to the iPhone by 2023 at the earliest.

However, he noted that Face ID with a mask on iPhone is “already a great biometrics solution.”

Why It Matters: Rumors about Apple working on the under-display Touch ID have been circulating for the past few years. Apple users have also expressed a preference for an under-display Touch ID.

Face ID is currently the only biometric authentication option for iPhone users.

Apple’s iOS 15.4 introduced the “Face ID with a Mask” feature for iPhone 12 and newer models last year as masks were made compulsory due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple had earlier updated the Apple Watch to enable users to unlock the iPhone while wearing a mask.

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 0.7% lower in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $177.77, but rose about 0.2% in the after-hours to $178.05, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

