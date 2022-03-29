QQQ
UBS Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply, Cuts Price Target By ~3%

by Akanksha Bakshi
March 29, 2022 3:08 PM | 1 min read
  • UBS analyst Damian Karas upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc SITE to Neutral from Sell while reducing the price target to $165 (a downside of 4.8%), from $170.
  • Following correction over the past four months, the stock price now suitably reflects the company's 10% sales growth, the analyst notes.
  • Karas specifies that SiteOne now trades at a modest discount to Pool Corp POOL and a low-single-digit premium to Watsco Inc WSO.
  • Price Action: SITE shares are trading higher by 5.6% at $173.45, POOL higher by 3.28% at $454.70, and WSO higher by 0.86% at $306.33 on the last check Tuesday.

