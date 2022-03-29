Barclays Trims GE Price Target By Less Than 1% - Read Why

- General Electric Co's GE price target has been lowered to $115 (an upside of 22%) from $116 by Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell.
- The analyst maintained the Overweight rating on the shares.
- Related: GE Reiterates FY22 Outlook At Its 2022 Investor Day
- Mitchell lowered earnings estimates for 2022 and 2023.
- The analyst anticipates 2022 to be a more back-end-loaded year for the company.
- Also Read: GE Stock Slides As Supply Chain Headwinds Masks Progress
- Price Action: GE shares are trading higher by 2.38% at $94.19 on the last check Tuesday.
