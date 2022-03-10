GE Reiterates FY22 Outlook At Its 2022 Investor Day
- General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) is hosting its 2022 Investor Day at its Power and Aviation facilities in Greenville, South Carolina. Link to the event.
- The company reaffirmed its FY22 outlook for organic revenues to grow in the high-single-digit range and the adjusted organic profit margin to expand by 150+ basis points.
- Adjusted EPS of $2.80-$3.50; and Free cash flow of $5.5 billion-$6.5 billion, and more than $7 billion in 2023.
- GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr. stated, “We’re running GE’s businesses better, creating value for shareholders today and tomorrow. Our talented, resilient team has embedded lean deeply across GE, and we have decentralized how we run the company.”
- Also Read: GE Stock Slides As Supply Chain Headwinds Masks Progress
- Price Action: GE shares are trading lower by 1.27% at $90.07 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.