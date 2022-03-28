QQQ
Here's Why Daiwa Is Optimistic On Roblox, Unity Software

by Anusuya Lahiri
March 28, 2022 12:35 PM | 1 min read
  • Daiwa analyst Jonathan Kees initiated coverage on these two stocks with Outperform ratings.
  • Kees initiated Roblox Corp RBLX with an Outperform rating and a $56 price target (21% upside). 
  • The analyst foresees the mobile gaming market expanding in the early teens and the metaverse market growing nearly triple digits.
  • Kees initiated Unity Software Inc U with an Outperform rating and a $110 price target (17% upside). 
  • The analyst notes that the addressable market is growing, even though the competition is intense.
  • Price Action: U shares traded higher by 0.27% at $94.23, and RBLX shares traded lower by 1.68% at $46.28 on Monday's last check.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetInitiationAnalyst RatingsTech