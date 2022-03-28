Here's Why Daiwa Is Optimistic On Roblox, Unity Software

- Daiwa analyst Jonathan Kees initiated coverage on these two stocks with Outperform ratings.
- Kees initiated Roblox Corp RBLX with an Outperform rating and a $56 price target (21% upside).
- The analyst foresees the mobile gaming market expanding in the early teens and the metaverse market growing nearly triple digits.
- Kees initiated Unity Software Inc U with an Outperform rating and a $110 price target (17% upside).
- The analyst notes that the addressable market is growing, even though the competition is intense.
- Price Action: U shares traded higher by 0.27% at $94.23, and RBLX shares traded lower by 1.68% at $46.28 on Monday's last check.
