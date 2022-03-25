 Skip to main content

Analysts Slash Price Target On This Restaurant Company Post Q3 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 12:03pm   Comments
  • Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman lowered the price target on Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE: DRI) from $180 to $175 and maintained Outperform rating on the shares. The revised price target implies a 34% upside.
  • While the analyst acknowledged the concerns about the discretionary nature of casual dining, she believes Darden is well-positioned to wade through near-term headwinds.
  • The analyst trimmed the FY23 EPS estimate to $8.47 from $8.74 and FY24 EPS to $9.47 from $9.59, driven by higher commodity costs.
  • RBC Capital analyst Christopher Carril cut the price target from $153 to $151 (15% upside) while maintaining an outperform rating on the shares.
  • Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro lowered the price target from $156 to $153 (17% upside) and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target from $171 to $161 (23% upside) and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Barclays analyst Jefferey Bernstein cut the price target from $173 to $160 (22% upside) and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Cowen & Co lowered the price target from $175 to $155 (18% upside) and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Stephens & Co cut the price target from $176 to $160 (22% upside) and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: DRI shares are trading lower by 0.64% at $131.56 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for DRI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021StifelUpgradesHoldBuy
Dec 2021Stephens & Co.MaintainsOverweight
Dec 2021MKM PartnersMaintainsBuy

