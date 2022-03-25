Wells Fargo Sees 54% Downside In REE Automotive - Read Why
- Wells Fargo analyst Lawrence Biegelsen initiated coverage of REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ: REE) with an Underweight rating and $1 price target, implying a 54.55% downside.
- Biegelsen said the total fetchable market by 2030 was much smaller than the company’s estimate of $700 billion.
- The analysts also added that REE will burn through half of its cash in 2022 and is doubtful that it will be able to slow down cash burn in 2023.
- Biegelsen notes another capital raise will be needed for the company.
- Price Action: REE shares are trading lower by 5.00% at $2.09 in premarket on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for REE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Sep 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Initiates Coverage On
|Underweight
|Aug 2021
|BTIG
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
