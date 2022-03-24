 Skip to main content

Wells Fargo Upgrades Werner Enterprises, Bumps Up Price Target By 21%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 12:37pm   Comments
  • Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic upgraded ratings on Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) to Equal Weight from Underweight and raised the price target to $46 (an upside of 9%), from $38.
  • After meeting with Werner's senior leadership team, the analyst revealed a great belief in the business portfolio.
  • The analyst believes Werner should continue to reflect stability in its earnings power as the risk of peak pricing levels increases.
  • Price Action: WERN shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $42.25 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for WERN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022JP MorganUpgradesUnderweightNeutral
Jan 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2021B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral

