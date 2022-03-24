Wells Fargo Upgrades Werner Enterprises, Bumps Up Price Target By 21%
- Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic upgraded ratings on Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) to Equal Weight from Underweight and raised the price target to $46 (an upside of 9%), from $38.
- After meeting with Werner's senior leadership team, the analyst revealed a great belief in the business portfolio.
- The analyst believes Werner should continue to reflect stability in its earnings power as the risk of peak pricing levels increases.
- Price Action: WERN shares are trading higher by 0.25% at $42.25 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for WERN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Oct 2021
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
