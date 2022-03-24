Apple Could Ship This Many Units Of Mac Studio And Studio Display In 2022
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) could ship up to 600,000 units of the Mac Studio and Studio Display this year, according to prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
What Happened: Kuo predicts that Apple's shipments of both the devices could be in the range of 500,000 to 600,000 units this year.
Why It Matters: Apple unveiled the Mac Studio as well as Studio Display, a new Mac desktop and display, earlier in March.
Apple noted that the Mac Studio and Studio Display will provide creative professionals the flexibility to build the studio of their dreams and take their creativity to new levels.
Pricing for Mac Studio starts at $1,999 — with the unit powered by the MI Ultra chip priced at $3,999, while the Studio Display is priced at $1,599. They are available to customers from March 18.
Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.8% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $170.21 and further closed almost 0.3% higher in the after-hours session at $170.69, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
