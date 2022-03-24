Meta Files Trademarks For Crypto Tokens, Trading, Wallets And Blockchain Software

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has filed eight trademark applications for its logo on several applications in the digital asset space.

What Happened: The social media giant has filed trademark applications covering cryptocurrency tokens, blockchain software, virtual currency exchanges, wallets and exchanges, as well as digital, crypto, and virtual currencies, trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis said on Twitter.

Meta Platforms has filed 8 trademark applications for its Logo. The applications cover: � Crypto tokens

� Blockchain software

� Virtual currency exchanges

� Financial + Currency trading

� Digital, crypto, and virtual currencies#NFTs #Metaverse #Cryptocurrency pic.twitter.com/HWERdJrWhg — Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) March 23, 2022

The applications were filed on March 18 and can be viewed on the Patent and Trademark Office website.

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta’s crypto-related trademark applications come after it abandoned its virtual currency project Diem earlier this year. A series of regulatory hurdles over the past few years prevented Diem from going to market, despite sustained efforts and a rebrand.

Earlier this month, two former Diem employees raised $200 million for a new crypto-startup Aptos that will reportedly feature much of Diem’s original infrastructure and design.

Price Action: Meta shares closed 1.47% lower on Wednesday at a price of $213.46, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

In crypto markets, the leading digital asset Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $42,770, up 0.73% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was trading above $3,000, gaining 2% over the same period.