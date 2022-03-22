Read Why Goldman Sachs Downgraded This Cigarette Maker
- Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog downgraded Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $100, down from $116, implying a 6.22% upside.
- The analyst thinks that given the risk in the situation of Russia and Ukraine, the management will be forced to lower the FY22 outlook as Philip Morris garners 8% revenue from these places combined.
- Herzog also flagged potential headwinds from currency and user acquisition rates for its heated tobacco brand iQOS due to chip shortages and neo gas supply disruption.
- Philip Morris halted its Russian investments as global companies faced the heat to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- Price Action: PM shares are trading lower by 0.86% at $93.33 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for PM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for PM
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings General