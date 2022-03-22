 Skip to main content

Read Why Goldman Sachs Downgraded This Cigarette Maker
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 6:45am   Comments
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog downgraded Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PMto Neutral from Buy with a price target of $100, down from $116, implying a 6.22% upside.
  • The analyst thinks that given the risk in the situation of Russia and Ukraine, the management will be forced to lower the FY22 outlook as Philip Morris garners 8% revenue from these places combined.
  • Herzog also flagged potential headwinds from currency and user acquisition rates for its heated tobacco brand iQOS due to chip shortages and neo gas supply disruption.
  • Philip Morris halted its Russian investments as global companies faced the heat to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • Price Action: PM shares are trading lower by 0.86% at $93.33 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for PM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Feb 2022UBSMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
