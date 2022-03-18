 Skip to main content

Why Are Rent The Runway Shares Trading Higher Today
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 1:33pm   Comments
  • Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans initiated coverage of Rent The Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT) with a Buy rating and $13 price target, implying an 81% upside.
  • Ashley listed low consumer penetration and post-COVID event backlog to support FY22 subscriber and revenue growth of over 40% and 50%, respectively.
  • Rent The Runway is an e-commerce platform that allows users to rent, subscribe, or buy designer apparel and accessories.
  • Price Action: RENT shares are trading higher by 27.2% at $7.20 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for RENT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2021Morgan StanleyInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Nov 2021JMP SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnMarket Outperform

