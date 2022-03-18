Why Are Rent The Runway Shares Trading Higher Today
- Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans initiated coverage of Rent The Runway Inc (NASDAQ: RENT) with a Buy rating and $13 price target, implying an 81% upside.
- Ashley listed low consumer penetration and post-COVID event backlog to support FY22 subscriber and revenue growth of over 40% and 50%, respectively.
- Rent The Runway is an e-commerce platform that allows users to rent, subscribe, or buy designer apparel and accessories.
- Price Action: RENT shares are trading higher by 27.2% at $7.20 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for RENT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Nov 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Nov 2021
|JMP Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Market Outperform
