 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Berenberg Sees 150% Upside In This Online Educator - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 10:06am   Comments
Share:
Berenberg Sees 150% Upside In This Online Educator - Read Why
  • Berenberg analyst Phillip Leytes initiated coverage of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) with a Buy rating and $30 price target, implying 150% potential upside.
  • The analyst thinks that the investors have underappreciated the value of Udemy's transformation into a business-to-business platform.
  • Udemy operates a marketplace platform providing over 44 million learners with access to over 183,000 courses in 75 languages and over 180 countries.
  • Price Action: UDMY shares are trading higher by 1.39% at $12.01 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for UDMY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022KeybancMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for UDMY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UDMY)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 17, 2022
Expert Ratings For Udemy
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Initiation Small Cap Analyst Ratings General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com