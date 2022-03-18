Berenberg Sees 150% Upside In This Online Educator - Read Why
- Berenberg analyst Phillip Leytes initiated coverage of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) with a Buy rating and $30 price target, implying 150% potential upside.
- The analyst thinks that the investors have underappreciated the value of Udemy's transformation into a business-to-business platform.
- Udemy operates a marketplace platform providing over 44 million learners with access to over 183,000 courses in 75 languages and over 180 countries.
- Price Action: UDMY shares are trading higher by 1.39% at $12.01 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for UDMY
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for UDMY
