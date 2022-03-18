 Skip to main content

UBS Bumps Up MongoDB Price Target By 30%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 7:58am   Comments
  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead upgraded MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDBto Buy from Neutral with a price target of $450, up from $345 (20.8% upside).
  • Channel checks suggested MongoDB benefits directly from the mega-trend to build new applications using a micro-services architecture, solidifying his view that MongoDB is a "play on the apps modernization mega-trend."
  • The shares do not fully reflect increased usage of MongoDB databases for complex use cases requiring transactional consistency and possible widening of feature advantages relative to rivals. 
  • Analysts hailed MongoDB's recent Q4 beat by setting substantial upsides to the stock.
  • Recently, MongoDB extended collaboration with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services.
  • Price Action: MDB shares traded higher by 1.04% at $376.30 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for MDB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022MizuhoMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MDB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

