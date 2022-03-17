 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jefferies Goes Bullish On Nokia
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 7:20am   Comments
Share:
Jefferies Goes Bullish On Nokia
  • Jefferies analyst Janardan Menon initiated coverage of Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) with a Buy rating and EUR 6 price target. 
  • Menon sees 2022 as a strong year for telecom equipment makers citing lofty U.S. C-band deployments and improved 5G roll-outs in Europe.
  • Also Read: Why Nokia Shares Are Rising Today
  • Menon expects Nokia to benefit from an acceleration in sales, margin expansion, and a valuation re-rating.
  • Price Action: NOK shares traded higher by 0.38% at $5.28 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for NOK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jul 2021JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Jun 2021Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NOK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NOK)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 14, 2022
Why Nokia Shares Are Rising Today
A Bearish Sign Appears On Nokia's Chart
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
The Companies Pulling Their Business From Russia After The Ukraine Invasion
Orange Selects Nokia, Ericsson To Roll Out Standalone 5G
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com