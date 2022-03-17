Jefferies Goes Bullish On Nokia
- Jefferies analyst Janardan Menon initiated coverage of Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) with a Buy rating and EUR 6 price target.
- Menon sees 2022 as a strong year for telecom equipment makers citing lofty U.S. C-band deployments and improved 5G roll-outs in Europe.
- Menon expects Nokia to benefit from an acceleration in sales, margin expansion, and a valuation re-rating.
- Price Action: NOK shares traded higher by 0.38% at $5.28 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for NOK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Cowen & Co.
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Jul 2021
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Jun 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
