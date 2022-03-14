Why Nokia Shares Are Rising Today
- Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), citing "improving competitive position" and rebuilding confidence in management.
- Analyst Simon Leopold upgraded Nokia to Outperform from Market Perform and a $6.50 price target. The price target implies an upside of 35%.
- Nokia has seen an inflection in its business with the recent Buyback back and the "likely" reintroduction of a dividend.
- "We envision strength in the Fixed Access and Routing segments and potential optionality in Optical and Mobility," Leopold added.
- Price Action: NOK shares traded higher by 5.61% at $5.08 in the market session on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for NOK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2021
|Cowen & Co.
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Jul 2021
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Jun 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
