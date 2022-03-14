 Skip to main content

Why Nokia Shares Are Rising Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 10:23am   Comments
  • Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), citing "improving competitive position" and rebuilding confidence in management.
  • Analyst Simon Leopold upgraded Nokia to Outperform from Market Perform and a $6.50 price target. The price target implies an upside of 35%. 
  • Also Read: Nokia Q4 Sales Miss Consensus As Mobile Networks Decline 16%; Plans Dividend, Share Buyback
  • Nokia has seen an inflection in its business with the recent Buyback back and the "likely" reintroduction of a dividend.
  • "We envision strength in the Fixed Access and Routing segments and potential optionality in Optical and Mobility," Leopold added.
  • Price Action: NOK shares traded higher by 5.61% at $5.08 in the market session on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for NOK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2021Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jul 2021JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Jun 2021Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for NOK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

