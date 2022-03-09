 Skip to main content

Read Why Fast Food Companies Will Be Immune To Inflation
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 2:37pm   Comments
  • Stephens analyst James Rutherford said in a note that fast food restaurant sales performed markedly better than casual diners in an inflationary scenario.
  • Given the current environment, with gas prices over $4 per gallon, up over 20% from the start of the year, the analyst recommends exposure to Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN), Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA), and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG).
  • Quick service comps meaningfully outperformed full service in 2008 and 2009 because of the stronger value proposition of fast food compared to casual dining, the analyst opined.
  • With the developments in Ukraine exacerbating the inflation in gas prices, the analyst has opted for Wendy's, Papa John's, and Chipotle as stocks to consider for a "Consumer Downturn" scenario.
  • Rutherford believes there is a good growth path in front of Wendy's, Papa John's would likely fare well and Chipotle to be fairly insulated from a downturn in consumer spending.
  • Price Action: WEN shares are higher by 1.88% at $21.46, PZZA higher by 4.33% at $98.25, and CMG up by 7.15% at $1,407.47 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for WEN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Stephens & Co.MaintainsOverweight
Nov 2021Argus ResearchDowngradesBuyHold
Nov 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsSector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for WEN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

