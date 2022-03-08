 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Citi Remains Bullish On This EV Company, Trims Price Target
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 7:35am   Comments
Share:
Citi Remains Bullish On This EV Company, Trims Price Target
  • Citi analyst Beatrice Lam lowered the price target on Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) to $35 from $39 and kept a Buy rating on the shares, implying a 303% upside.
  • Lam noted that the company reported "solid" fiscal 2021 earnings with 52% year-over-year growth in revenue.
  • The analyst trimmed the price target to factor in more conservative margin estimates due to recent commodity cost increases.
  • RelatedNiu Technologies Stock Slides After Q4 Results; Clocks 47% Sales Growth
  • Price Action: NIU shares are trading higher by 1.73% at $8.83 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for NIU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Aug 2021UBSInitiates Coverage OnSell
Mar 2021Daiwa CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NIU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIU)

76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 3%; Niu Technologies Shares Plunge
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Drops 250 Points; Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Surge
46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Niu Technologies Stock Slides After Q4 Results; Clocks 47% Sales Growth
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PENNeedhamInitiates Coverage On
KPTIRBC CapitalMaintains8.0
SQSPRBC CapitalMaintains22.0
ROCCRBC CapitalMaintains50.0
GILDRBC CapitalMaintains77.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com