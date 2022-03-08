Citi Remains Bullish On This EV Company, Trims Price Target
- Citi analyst Beatrice Lam lowered the price target on Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) to $35 from $39 and kept a Buy rating on the shares, implying a 303% upside.
- Lam noted that the company reported "solid" fiscal 2021 earnings with 52% year-over-year growth in revenue.
- The analyst trimmed the price target to factor in more conservative margin estimates due to recent commodity cost increases.
- Price Action: NIU shares are trading higher by 1.73% at $8.83 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for NIU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|UBS
|Initiates Coverage On
|Sell
|Mar 2021
|Daiwa Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
