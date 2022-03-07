JPMorgan Downgrades This Cigarette Maker Citing Recent Tensions In Ukraine
- JPMorgan analyst Jared Dinges downgraded Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $110, down from $130, implying a 10.22% upside.
- The analyst said the company's Next Generation Products guidance is at risk.
- Dinges added that the recent tensions in Ukraine have clouded Philip Morris' ability to achieve its near and medium-term NGP targets, with Russia and Ukraine accounting for 23% of its heated tobacco units volume.
- He also said, "external factors will prove too difficult to overcome."
- Price Action: PM shares closed lower by 2.62% at $99.80 on Friday.
Latest Ratings for PM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
