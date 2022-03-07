 Skip to main content

JPMorgan Downgrades This Cigarette Maker Citing Recent Tensions In Ukraine
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 5:58am   Comments
  • JPMorgan analyst Jared Dinges downgraded Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PMto Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $110, down from $130, implying a 10.22% upside.
  • The analyst said the company's Next Generation Products guidance is at risk.
  • Dinges added that the recent tensions in Ukraine have clouded Philip Morris' ability to achieve its near and medium-term NGP targets, with Russia and Ukraine accounting for 23% of its heated tobacco units volume.
  • He also said, "external factors will prove too difficult to overcome."
  • Price Action: PM shares closed lower by 2.62% at $99.80 on Friday.

Latest Ratings for PM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Feb 2022UBSMaintainsNeutral
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

