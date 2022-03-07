 Skip to main content

Here's How Goldman Sachs Views NVIDIA
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 6:13am   Comments
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari reinstated coverage of NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) with a Neutral rating and a $245 price target, representing a 7% potential upside. 
  • The analyst continues to view NVIDIA as an industry leader in accelerated computing.
  • He expects the proliferation of artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long run. 
  • However, Hari believes the risk/reward on the stock is fairly balanced on a 12-month basis.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 2.96% at $222.57 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

