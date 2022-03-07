Here's How Goldman Sachs Views NVIDIA
- Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari reinstated coverage of NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) with a Neutral rating and a $245 price target, representing a 7% potential upside.
- The analyst continues to view NVIDIA as an industry leader in accelerated computing.
- He expects the proliferation of artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive earnings growth and a valuation multiple that exceeds the industry average over the long run.
- However, Hari believes the risk/reward on the stock is fairly balanced on a 12-month basis.
- Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 2.96% at $222.57 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for NVDA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Summit Insights Group
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Nov 2021
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
