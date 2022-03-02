 Skip to main content

Here's Why JP Morgan Upgraded iQIYI
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 1:34pm   Comments
  • JP Morgan upgraded iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) to Overweight, seeing multiple drivers improve margins this year after Q4 earnings.
  • The firm raised its price target to $8 from $5, implying a 61% upside.
  • "We expect further margin improvement in the next few quarters, driven by cost savings in content cost and opex, which should prove that iQiyi can operate as a self-sustaining business model and trigger further multiple rerating for its share price." 
  • Price Action: IQ shares traded lower by 1.59% at $4.95 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for IQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Jan 2022OTR GlobalDowngradesMixedNegative
Dec 2021BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnHold

View More Analyst Ratings for IQ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Penny Stocks Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ZLABSVB LeerinkMaintains102.0
CRMWedbushMaintains275.0
HCATCanaccord GenuityMaintains35.0
CRMCanaccord GenuityMaintains260.0
GOLFTruist SecuritiesMaintains48.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
