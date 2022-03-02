Here's Why JP Morgan Upgraded iQIYI
- JP Morgan upgraded iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) to Overweight, seeing multiple drivers improve margins this year after Q4 earnings.
- The firm raised its price target to $8 from $5, implying a 61% upside.
- "We expect further margin improvement in the next few quarters, driven by cost savings in content cost and opex, which should prove that iQiyi can operate as a self-sustaining business model and trigger further multiple rerating for its share price."
- Price Action: IQ shares traded lower by 1.59% at $4.95 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for IQ
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Jan 2022
|OTR Global
|Downgrades
|Mixed
|Negative
|Dec 2021
|Benchmark
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
