 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

iQIYI Registers Flat Revenue Growth In Q4; Targets Non-GAAP Operating Break-Even For FY22
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 5:57am   Comments
Share:
iQIYI Registers Flat Revenue Growth In Q4; Targets Non-GAAP Operating Break-Even For FY22
  • iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue of $1.2 billion, flat year-on-year, beating the consensus of $1.15 billion.
  • Segments: Membership services revenue grew 7% Y/Y at $646.6 million, Online advertising services revenue declined 10% Y/Y to $261.2 million, Content distribution revenue dipped 5% Y/Y to $119.5 million, and Other revenues decreased 12% Y/Y to $132.1 million.
  • Margin: The non-GAAP operating loss margin improved to (7)% from (13)% a year ago.
  • Loss per ADS of $(0.20) beat the consensus loss of $(0.32).
  • It held $694.1 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "We would like our shareholders to recognize that iQIYI is leading the opening of a new chapter in the Chinese long-form video industry," commented Mr. Yu Gong, Founder, Director, and CEO.
  • "Our goal is to reach non-GAAP operating break-even for the full year of 2022 and to reach quarterly non-GAAP operating break-even as early as possible, while maintaining our competitive advantage as the industry leader. I am delighted to see that we are moving in the right direction."
  • Price Action: IQ shares traded higher by 4.11% at $4.31 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IQ)

Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
With Competition High And Market Share Low, Is Nicefilm Really Nice?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com