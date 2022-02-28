 Skip to main content

Analysts Adjust Price Target On Salesforce Ahead Of Quarterly Results
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 12:27pm   Comments
  • Analysts slashed their price targets on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) ahead of its quarterly results.
  • Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood lowered the price target to $285 from $325 (36% upside) and kept an Outperform. 
  • The analyst previewed its upcoming results. While his reads on Government and MULE are more mixed, he still expects a solid beat and raise and is encouraged that 91% of their partners see 2023 pipeline growth.
  • BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman lowered the price target to $240 from $335 (14% upside) amid compression in software multiples but kept an Outperform. 
  • The company can sustain double-digit growth, with upselling and new solution offerings contributing to growth.
  • Price Action: CRM shares traded higher by 1.13% at $210.45 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for CRM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CRM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

