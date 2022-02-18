JPMorgan Upgrades Werner Enterprises To Neutral, Sees 10% Upside
- JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck upgraded Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) to Neutral from Underweight and raised the price target to $47 (an upside of 10.1%) from $44.
- Ossenbeck says the company's strategy to replace tractors off-cycle, "aggressive" recruiting of drivers, and significant investment growing the dedicated fleet represents a focus on growth through the cycle.
- The analyst believes the dedicated business should provide "greater stability" long-term but adds some operations can still require support from a stronger freight market to maximize backhauls.
- Also read: Werner Beats Q4 Estimates, Points To Organic Growth Opportunities.
- Price Action: WERN shares closed lower by 0.12% at $42.70 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for WERN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Oct 2021
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for WERN
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings