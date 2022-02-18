 Skip to main content

JPMorgan Upgrades Werner Enterprises To Neutral, Sees 10% Upside
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 6:26am   Comments
  • JPMorgan analyst Brian Ossenbeck upgraded Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) to Neutral from Underweight and raised the price target to $47 (an upside of 10.1%) from $44.
  • Ossenbeck says the company's strategy to replace tractors off-cycle, "aggressive" recruiting of drivers, and significant investment growing the dedicated fleet represents a focus on growth through the cycle.
  • The analyst believes the dedicated business should provide "greater stability" long-term but adds some operations can still require support from a stronger freight market to maximize backhauls.
  • Also read: Werner Beats Q4 Estimates, Points To Organic Growth Opportunities.
  • Price Action: WERN shares closed lower by 0.12% at $42.70 on Thursday.

