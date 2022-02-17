 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's Why Citi Remains Bullish On Disney Despite Slashing Price Target By 5%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 2:40pm   Comments
Share:
Here's Why Citi Remains Bullish On Disney Despite Slashing Price Target By 5%
  • Citi analyst Jason Bazinet lowered the firm's price target on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to $200 from $210 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 30%.
  • Related Content: Here's Why Barron's Is Bullish On Disney Post Q1
  • The company posted strong fiscal Q1 results driven by better than expected net streaming additions and strength in Domestic Parks, Bazinet notes.
  • The price target drop reflects the recent compression in subscription-based valuations.
  • Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 2% at $153.22 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

'Uncharted' Tops US Box Office With Projected $51M Over Holiday Weekend
10 Most Groundbreaking Animated TV Series Of All Time
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Xpeng, Disney, Apple, Meta, Tesla, Nvidia And More
World Of Women NFT Collection Gets Media Deal With Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine: Here Are The Details
Have You Ever Wanted To Live Inside A Disney Park Or Fairytale? New Real Estate Development Could Make That A Reality
Walt Disney Whale Trades Spotted
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com