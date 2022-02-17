Here's Why Citi Remains Bullish On Disney Despite Slashing Price Target By 5%
- Citi analyst Jason Bazinet lowered the firm's price target on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) to $200 from $210 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 30%.
- The company posted strong fiscal Q1 results driven by better than expected net streaming additions and strength in Domestic Parks, Bazinet notes.
- The price target drop reflects the recent compression in subscription-based valuations.
- Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 2% at $153.22 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for DIS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
