Here's Why Barron's Is Bullish On Disney Post Q1
- The Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) kingdom got a bit more magical this week, with quarterly results that impressed investors on the two most important fronts: streaming and theme parks, Barron's reports.
- Growth in both areas suggests Disney is finding a way to transform itself without losing its century-old identity, the author notes.
- To get the stock back to its March 2021 peak of $200, Disney has to show it can repeat the success on both its short- and long-term objectives.
- The objectives include post-pandemic theme parks rebound that boosts earnings today, alongside streaming-subscriber growth that offers recurring profits in the future.
- For now, though, the force has very much awakened, Jasinski adds.
- Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 1.26% at $147.58 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
