Why Are HubSpot Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Analysts mainly hailed HubSpot Inc's (NYSE: HUBS) Q4 performance by raising their price targets on the stock.
- Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi raised the price target on HubSpot to $625 from $500 (16.92% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
- The company reported strong results once again in Q4 on broad-based strength with a particular edge from Operations Hub, Panigrahi notes.
- The analyst says HubSpot's consistent execution and ongoing product expansion position it to benefit from digital transformation efforts favorably.
- Cowen analyst J. Derrick Wood upgraded HubSpot to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $750, up from $600 (40.31% upside).
- He sees the creation of a "compelling" buying opportunity by combining the stock's greater than 35% pullback from its November peak coupled with the management's "highly confident" tone regarding its new post-COVID growth levers being durable.
- HubSpot is successfully moving up-market, driving up ARPU, and expanding with a broadening portfolio, said Wood, who sees a runway ahead for durable 30%-plus long-term growth.
- Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained HubSpot with an Overweight and raised the price target from $715 to $735 (37.5% upside).
- Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained HubSpot with a Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $900 to $700 (30.95% upside).
- Price Action: HUBS shares traded higher by 11.3% at $595.00 in the premarket session on Friday.
Latest Ratings for HUBS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Cowen & Co.
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
