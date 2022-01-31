RBC Capital Upgrades Equifax To Outperform, Sees Sharp Upside

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- RBC Capital analyst Ashish Sabadra upgraded Equifax Inc. EFX to Outperform from Sector Perform and raised the price target to $300 (an upside of 25%), from $294.
- The analyst notes that the company's mortgage exposure has now been baked into investor expectations following the stock's relative underperformance compared to peers.
- The "increasingly positive" consumer lending data from recent bank earnings have also reinforced his confidence, and Equifax's "durable" Verification tailwinds and ID&F expansion bode well for sustainable low double-digit organic growth, mentions Sabadra.
- Price Action: EFX shares traded higher by 2.26% at $239.35 on the last check Monday.
