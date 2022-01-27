Here's Why Jefferies Is Bullish On Ambarella, Luminar

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Jefferies analyst David Kelley initiated coverages on Ambarella Inc AMBA and Luminar Technologies Inc LAZR with a sharp stock upside.
FREE TRADING MASTERCLASS: How to Trade Options Like a Pro with Nic Chahine! Click Here to Reserve Your Spot! (Less than 25 seats remaining)
- Kelley initiated Ambarella coverage with a Buy rating and a $170 price target, suggesting an upside of 31%.
- The analyst views cameras as key to Advanced Driver Assistance Systems advancements through 2025 and sees Ambarella as an emerging beneficiary given opportunities inside the vehicle via driver monitoring systems and eMirrors alongside ADAS advancements.
- Kelley initiated Luminar coverage with a Buy rating and $20 price target, implying an upside of 57%.
- The analyst views Luminar as "an emerging LiDAR leader" supported by a robust commercial customer and partner list and sees the company having a roadmap to scaled series production and "likely market share leadership in autos."
- Price Action: AMBA shares traded lower by 2.91% at $129.44, and LAZR shares traded lower by 5.67% at $12.74 on the last check Thursday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.