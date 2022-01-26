Analysts Bump Up Lockheed Martin Price Target After Solid Q4 Results

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Analysts updated the price target for Lockheed Martin Corp LMT after it reported better than–expected Q4 results.
FREE MASTERCLASS: Learn How to Find & Trade Stocks About to Breakout in a Bear Market! Click Here to Register (Less than 25 seats remaiming)
- UBS analyst Myles Walton raised the price target to $425 (an upside of 8.7%) from $410 and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
- The analyst says the company's Q4 results were "solid," reversing the softer Q3 print.
- Walton adds that Lockheed's better-than-expected Q4 free cash flow, lack of additional negatives, forward-leaning posture on capital return, the unfavorable FTC decision on the Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc AJRD deal, and a lower research amortization rule impact all combined for a "nice bounce" in the stock.
- Related Content: Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Plummets As FTC Sues To Block Lockheed Martin Deal.
- Baird analyst Peter Arment increased the price target to $425 from $376 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares.
- The analyst sees a healthy buyback activity limiting the downside in the shares near-term coupled with an attractive valuation vs. peers and the overall market.
- Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino raised the price target to $445 (an upside of 13.7%) from $400 and maintained a Positive rating on the shares.
- Minervino says the company reported a solid set of quarterly results to cap off 2021 and enters the new year against the backdrop of a modestly better than expected outlook for U.S. defense spending in fiscal 2022.
- The analyst expects them to generate strong cash flows and maintain an attractive capital return policy, looking past near-term headwinds and towards longer-term growth.
- Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers raised the price target to $400 (an upside of 2.3%) from $379 and kept an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- Morgan Stanley increased the price target to $450 (an upside of 15%) from $430 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: LMT shares are trading higher by 1.07% at $391.33 on the last check Wednesday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.