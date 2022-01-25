 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lockheed Martin Q4 Earnings Surpass Street View
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 10:33am   Comments
Share:
Lockheed Martin Q4 Earnings Surpass Street View
  • Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) reported fourth-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 4.1% year-over-year to $17.73 billion, beating the consensus of $17.66 billion.
  • EPS improved to $7.47 compared to $6.38 in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $7.15.
  • The operating profit increased by 7.3% Y/Y to $2.46 billion, and the margin expanded by 41 bps to 13.8%.
  • Aeronautics sales of $7.13 billion (+6.2% Y/Y); operating margin 11.5%, up by 70 bps, and backlog at the end of the quarter was $49.12 billion (-13.1% Y/Y).
  • Missiles and Fire Control sales of $3.22 billion (+12% Y/Y); operating margin 13.6% up by 60 bps, and backlog at the end of the quarter was $27.02 billion (-7.4% Y/Y).
  • Rotary and Mission Systems sales of $4.46 billion (+6% Y/Y); operating margin 10%, up 40 bps, and backlog at the end of the quarter was $33.7 billion (-7% Y/Y).
  • Space net sales of $2.92 billion (-10% Y/Y); operating margin 10.5%, down by 90 bps, and backlog at the end of the quarter was $25.52 billion (+1.5% Y/Y).
  • Lockheed Martin generated cash from operating activities for FY21 of $9.22 billion, compared to $8.18 billion a year ago. 
  • At the end of the quarter, the company's total backlog was $135.36 billion (-8% Y/Y).
  • Lockheed Martin believes it is highly likely that the FTC will vote to sue to block the Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE: AJRD) transaction and expects they will decide before January 27, 2022.
  • FY22 Outlook: Lockheed Martin expects net sales of ~$66 billion versus the consensus of $66.3 billion. EPS of ~$26.70, above the consensus of $26.28.
  • Price Action: LMT shares are trading higher by 0.77% at $376.22 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LMT)

Recap: Lockheed Martin Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2022
Preview: Lockheed Martin's Earnings
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Lockheed Martin
Are Crime-Fighting Robots Coming to a Park Near You?
Wells Fargo Bumps Up Price Targets For Some Aerospace & Defense Companies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com