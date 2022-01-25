QQQ
-10.51
363.81
-2.97%
BTC/USD
-190.72
36469.63
-0.52%
DIA
-7.90
351.71
-2.3%
SPY
-11.87
451.71
-2.7%
TLT
+ 1.06
141.39
+ 0.74%
GLD
+ 0.27
171.76
+ 0.16%

MKM Partners Cuts Electronic Arts Price Target By 6%; Remains Bullish

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 25, 2022 10:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
MKM Partners Cuts Electronic Arts Price Target By 6%; Remains Bullish
  • MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler lowered the price target on Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) to $172 from $182 but reiterated a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 32%.
  • With a strong balance sheet and "significant scale," Electronic Arts should remain a leading consolidator, Handler notes. 
  • Still, following Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ:MSFTproposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) and the potential domino effect for an industry seeing platform and genre expansion, Electronic Arts could find itself a takeout candidate.
  • Handler adds that he remains "comfortable" with the expected 6% revenue growth forecast for Electronic Arts in FY23 thanks to the continued success of FIFA and Apex Legends, along with a full year's contribution from Golf Clash.
  • Price Action: EA shares traded lower by 3.76% at $130.11 on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley Picks Sony As 'Research Tactical Idea'

Morgan Stanley Picks Sony As 'Research Tactical Idea'

Morgan Stanley analyst Masahiro Ono named Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) a "Research Tactical Idea."  read more
Stifel Cuts Price Target On This Video Game Publisher By 19%

Stifel Cuts Price Target On This Video Game Publisher By 19%

JPMorgan Knocks Off Activision Blizzard Price Target By 12%, Downgrades To Neutral

JPMorgan Knocks Off Activision Blizzard Price Target By 12%, Downgrades To Neutral

Citigroup Upgrades Activision Blizzard To Buy; Price Target Implies 23.3% Upside

Citigroup Upgrades Activision Blizzard To Buy; Price Target Implies 23.3% Upside