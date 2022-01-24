Citi Upgrades Arista Networks To Buy; Sees Sharp Upside
- Citi analyst Jim Suva upgraded Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET), noting that the recent sell-off has provided a good buying opportunity for investors.
- Suva raised his rating to Buy from Neutral and reiterated the $150 price target, suggesting an upside of 26.44%.
- Suva noted that the 17% decline year-to-date occurred, although Arista's fundamentals are "strong," as capital expenditure spending for its customers is increasing.
- Arista is a software and hardware provider for the networking solutions sector.
- Price Action: ANET shares traded higher by 1.37% at $118.63 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
