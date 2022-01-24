QQQ
+ 0.00
351.69
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-2712.52
33532.03
-7.48%
DIA
+ 0.20
342.15
+ 0.06%
SPY
+ 0.31
437.67
+ 0.07%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.63
+ 0%
GLD
-0.06
171.15
-0.04%

Citi Upgrades Arista Networks To Buy; Sees Sharp Upside

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 24, 2022 8:54 am
Citi Upgrades Arista Networks To Buy; Sees Sharp Upside
  • Citi analyst Jim Suva upgraded Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET), noting that the recent sell-off has provided a good buying opportunity for investors.
  • Suva raised his rating to Buy from Neutral and reiterated the $150 price target, suggesting an upside of 26.44%.
  • Suva noted that the 17% decline year-to-date occurred, although Arista's fundamentals are "strong," as capital expenditure spending for its customers is increasing.
  • Arista is a software and hardware provider for the networking solutions sector. 
  • Price Action: ANET shares traded higher by 1.37% at $118.63 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

