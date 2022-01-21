QQQ
-6.70
368.42
-1.85%
BTC/USD
-2604.68
38076.23
-6.4%
DIA
-3.30
350.63
-0.95%
SPY
-5.74
452.49
-1.28%
TLT
+ 1.51
140.43
+ 1.06%
GLD
-0.78
172.43
-0.45%

Berenberg Is Bullish On Curtiss-Wright, Mercury Systems, Kratos

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 21, 2022 3:26 pm
Berenberg Is Bullish On Curtiss-Wright, Mercury Systems, Kratos
  • Berenberg analyst Christopher Rieger initiated coverage of four U.S. aerospace and defense company stocks.
  • The analyst initiated Curtiss-Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) with a Buy rating and a price target of $170.
  • Rieger notes the company has created best-in-class exposures to niche and highly defensible applications with its "attentive and active" approach to its product portfolio, which he believes is underappreciated.
  • The analyst initiated Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) with a Buy rating and a price target of $76.
  • Rieger believes Mercury offers investors an opportunity to own a high-quality defense electronics player poised to benefit from secular tailwinds and company-specific developments.
  • The analyst initiated Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) with a Buy rating and a price target of $23.
  • Rieger believes Kratos is well-positioned for the rapid growth potential and an expected ramp in spending in space applications.
  • The analyst initiated coverage on AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) with a Hold rating and a price target of $66.
  • Price Action: CW shares are trading higher by 0.41% at $136.84, MRCY by 0.09% at $57.84, KTOS lower by 0.76% at $16.97, and AVAV by 1.02% at $57.44 on the last check Friday.

