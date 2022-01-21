Berenberg Is Bullish On Curtiss-Wright, Mercury Systems, Kratos
- Berenberg analyst Christopher Rieger initiated coverage of four U.S. aerospace and defense company stocks.
- The analyst initiated Curtiss-Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) with a Buy rating and a price target of $170.
- Rieger notes the company has created best-in-class exposures to niche and highly defensible applications with its "attentive and active" approach to its product portfolio, which he believes is underappreciated.
- The analyst initiated Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) with a Buy rating and a price target of $76.
- Rieger believes Mercury offers investors an opportunity to own a high-quality defense electronics player poised to benefit from secular tailwinds and company-specific developments.
- The analyst initiated Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) with a Buy rating and a price target of $23.
- Rieger believes Kratos is well-positioned for the rapid growth potential and an expected ramp in spending in space applications.
- The analyst initiated coverage on AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) with a Hold rating and a price target of $66.
- Price Action: CW shares are trading higher by 0.41% at $136.84, MRCY by 0.09% at $57.84, KTOS lower by 0.76% at $16.97, and AVAV by 1.02% at $57.44 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.