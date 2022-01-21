QQQ
-4.67
366.39
-1.29%
BTC/USD
-2369.00
38311.91
-5.82%
DIA
-1.46
348.79
-0.42%
SPY
-3.28
450.03
-0.73%
TLT
+ 1.48
140.46
+ 1.04%
GLD
-0.49
172.14
-0.29%

Here's Why Northland Sees Huge Upside In Luminar Tech

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 21, 2022 12:07 pm
  • Northland analyst Gus Richard reiterated his Outperform rating and a $38 price target on Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR). The price target implies an upside of 175%.
  • The re-rating follows Luminar's partnership with Daimler AG (OTC:DDAIF) Mercedes-Benz to accelerate the development of future automated driving technologies for passenger cars.
  • Related Content: Why Luminar Technologies Shares Are Ripping Higher Today
  • Northland hailed the deal as "a major commercial win for Luminar." 
  • Given reference designs at NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), a partnership with Intel Corp's (NASDAQ:INTC) Mobileye, the first production cars with Lidar in 2022 and now Mercedes' passenger car win, it is "difficult to dispute" that Luminar is "the Lidar Leader," argues Richard.
  • Price Target: LAZR shares traded lower by 7.93% at $13.81 on the last check Friday.

