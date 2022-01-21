Here's Why Northland Sees Huge Upside In Luminar Tech
- Northland analyst Gus Richard reiterated his Outperform rating and a $38 price target on Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR). The price target implies an upside of 175%.
- The re-rating follows Luminar's partnership with Daimler AG (OTC:DDAIF) Mercedes-Benz to accelerate the development of future automated driving technologies for passenger cars.
- Related Content: Why Luminar Technologies Shares Are Ripping Higher Today
- Northland hailed the deal as "a major commercial win for Luminar."
- Given reference designs at NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), a partnership with Intel Corp's (NASDAQ:INTC) Mobileye, the first production cars with Lidar in 2022 and now Mercedes' passenger car win, it is "difficult to dispute" that Luminar is "the Lidar Leader," argues Richard.
- Price Target: LAZR shares traded lower by 7.93% at $13.81 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.