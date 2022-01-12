QQQ
+ 1.14
384.68
+ 0.3%
BTC/USD
+ 938.72
43668.01
+ 2.2%
DIA
-0.13
362.67
-0.04%
SPY
+ 0.83
468.92
+ 0.18%
TLT
-0.37
143.93
-0.26%
GLD
+ 0.30
169.99
+ 0.18%

Wedbush's Ygal Arounian Shares Internet Stock Picks With 'PreMarket Prep Plus'

byJoel Elconin
January 12, 2022 2:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Wedbush's Ygal Arounian Shares Internet Stock Picks With 'PreMarket Prep Plus'

There are difficult sectors for an analyst to cover and then there are really difficult sectors to cover, and the internet sector falls into the second category. Ygal Arounian, who covers several issues in that sector for Wedbush Securities, joined the "PreMarket Prep Plus" broadcast Wednesday to discuss a few issues in his area of coverage.

E-Commerce: In this space, one of Arounian's picks is BigCommerce H Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Arounian sees its valuation being “at or near trough levels.” He is encouraged by the broad expansion into e-commerce as well as the increase in overall retail spending over the last few years and expects that to continue in 2022.

Moving forward, he expects businesses to continue to expand their e-commerce operations, especially the “mid-market enterprises.” That will add to the “top-line growth” for the company and its “unique product fit” will provide solid “long-term opportunities," he told Benzinga. 

Digital Advertising: Arounian expects the rapid expansion into digital advertising that was accelerated by the pandemic to continue. The one hurdle companies in the arena will have to deal with is the recent change in Apple’s privacy policy, which has made it more difficult to accumulate consumer data.

He favors Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which has been able to navigate through Apple’s changes with its massive “search” capabilities. In addition, the YouTube division of the company “has a long runway for growth” that is still in its early stages, the analyst said. 

Real Estate Technology: Although technology has changed the landscape of many businesses, Arounian suggests the real estate industry is still in the “early stages of disruption.”

One catalyst for the overall industry moving forward is that the housing market has cooled off over the last months and the “cyclicality of the industry” will be positive, he said. 

Arounian identified Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) as the potential leader in the growing sector. He acknowledged that rising rates may be a negative catalyst for the industry, but he forecasts the “housing market to continue to see strong demand.”

Another the positive catalysts is how “technology is changing the largest asset class in the United States.” Not only has technology facilitated the search for real estate, but the “ease of how transactions can be conducted is still in its early stages,” the analyst said. 

The full discussion from Wednesday’s broadcast can be found here:

Photo courtesy of Zillow.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

4 Top Cloud Stock Picks For The Second Half Of 2021

4 Top Cloud Stock Picks For The Second Half Of 2021

Piper Sandler & Co. analyst Brent Bracelin released an industry note Wednesday, highlighting the firm’s top cloud application and analytics company stocks to own for the second half of 2021. read more

UPDATE: Piper Sandler On BigCommerce: Firm Selects Co. As 'Highest Conviction Small-Cap Idea' As Subscription Growth Accelerated For The Third Quarter In 1Q21 To 50% Y/Y Growth Exceeding Pro + Enterprise Cohorts

KeyBanc Upgrades BigCommerce On Enterprise Momentum

KeyBanc Upgrades BigCommerce On Enterprise Momentum

Bigcommerce Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BIGC) enterprise momentum seems underappreciated, which could lend upside in 2021 and beyond, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets. read more

Needham Sees 'Accelerating Needs Upmarket for More Modern E-commerce Platforms', Mentions BigGommerce Holdings as Potential Beneficiary