QQQ
+ 1.55
384.27
+ 0.4%
BTC/USD
+ 771.09
43500.38
+ 1.8%
DIA
+ 0.54
362.00
+ 0.15%
SPY
+ 1.28
468.47
+ 0.27%
TLT
-0.30
143.86
-0.21%
GLD
-0.08
170.37
-0.05%

Macquarie Initiates Coverage On Nio, XPeng With Outperform Rating

byShivani Kumaresan
January 12, 2022 10:19 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Macquarie Initiates Coverage On Nio, XPeng With Outperform Rating
  • Macquarie analyst Erica Chen initiated coverage on Nio Inc (NYSE:NIO) with an Outperform rating and $37.70 price target, implying a 22% upside.
  • Chen noted Nio is the earliest electric vehicle start-up in the market with a focus on the affordable luxury auto segment and customer service.
  • The analyst forecasts 31% annual electric vehicle unit sales growth for China and 52% annual revenue growth for Nio through 2024.
  • Chen added battery swapping is one of the means for energy replenishment and Nio is a "big supporter of this business model, which is promoted by the China government."
  • Chen initiated coverage on XPeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) with an Outperform rating and HK$221 price target.
  • Price Action: NIO shares traded higher by 3% at $30.92, and XPEV higher by 3.73% at $47.47 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Nio Vs. XPeng Vs. Li Auto: How 2022 Is Shaping Up For Chinese EV Stocks

Nio Vs. XPeng Vs. Li Auto: How 2022 Is Shaping Up For Chinese EV Stocks

The U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle trio of Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO), XPeng, Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto, Inc. read more
Why These Analysts Are Highly Bullish On Chinese EV Trio Of Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto For 2022

Why These Analysts Are Highly Bullish On Chinese EV Trio Of Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto For 2022

U.S.-listed Chinese electric vehicle makers Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto Inc’s (NASDAQ: read more
Read Why Analysts Remain Optimistic On Tesla

Read Why Analysts Remain Optimistic On Tesla

Analysts mostly remained positive on Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ:  read more
Nio Analyst Reiterates Bullish Stance And Hikes Revenue Estimates Following 'Nio Day 2021'

Nio Analyst Reiterates Bullish Stance And Hikes Revenue Estimates Following 'Nio Day 2021'

Nio, Inc. read more