QQQ
+ 5.03
375.09
+ 1.32%
BTC/USD
+ 917.50
42739.99
+ 2.19%
DIA
+ 0.52
360.27
+ 0.14%
SPY
+ 2.25
463.26
+ 0.48%
TLT
+ 0.46
142.15
+ 0.32%
GLD
+ 1.41
166.85
+ 0.84%

Why Jim Cramer Added To His AMD Position

byAdam Eckert
January 11, 2022 11:31 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Jim Cramer Added To His AMD Position

Having fallen nearly 10% to start the year, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) looks ready to bounce, according to Jim Cramer

He decided to add to his AMD position Monday afternoon after technology stocks reversed from their downward trajectories and began moving higher. 

"The cue we are taking from this action is a lot of names in tech have gotten oversold and are due for a bounce," Cramer said Monday in a letter to members of CNBC's "Investing Club."

Cramer noted that he trimmed his AMD position at the beginning of December when it was trading around $160. With the stock trading around the $130 level Monday, Cramer decided to buy 50 shares. 

"We are making a second buy in a beaten-down semiconductor stock Monday to ensure that we have put some money to work at these lower prices," Cramer said.

See Also: Why Jim Cramer Is Adding To His Marvell Technology Position Today

The only news that has been released since he trimmed his AMD position is the delay of the Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) acquisition, according to Cramer.

"While we had previously expected that we would secure all approvals by the end of 2021, we have not yet completed the process and we now expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022," AMD said in an update at the end of December. 

With the Xilinx acquisition set to take place in the first quarter, Cramer said it will act as a near-term catalyst for the stock. 

"As it will give AMD even more exposure to the data center industry and diversify its product portfolio from rival Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC)," he said.

Keybanc analyst John Vinh upgraded AMD from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $155 price target on Tuesday.

AMD Price Action: AMD has traded as low as $72.50 and as high as $164.45 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.61% at $136.77 midday Tuesday. 

Photo: courtesy of AMD.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Long Ideas Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Analyst Remains Bullish On Micron And These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Following Mixed Earnings

Analyst Remains Bullish On Micron And These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Following Mixed Earnings

Following Micron Technology Inc's (NASDAQ: MU) mixed financial results, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained his long-term bullish outlook on the stock. read more
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Analyst Turns Bullish On Cloud Data Center Potential

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Analyst Turns Bullish On Cloud Data Center Potential

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) appears well-positioned to benefit from the anticipated high-teens growth in cloud data center in 2022, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets. read more
8 Stock Picks To Play The 2022 Emerging Trends Shaping The Semiconductor Industry

8 Stock Picks To Play The 2022 Emerging Trends Shaping The Semiconductor Industry

The technology sector is pivotal in leading the market recovery, and therefore it pays to keep tabs on the evolving trends in the semiconductor industry — a key component of the broader technology sector. read more
9 Semiconductor Themes For 2022: Automotive Chip Shortage, Strong Cloud Demand, AI/ML Powering Metaverse And More

9 Semiconductor Themes For 2022: Automotive Chip Shortage, Strong Cloud Demand, AI/ML Powering Metaverse And More

Recent supply chain conditions set up the semiconductor sector for substantial revenue in 2022 with much of the growth coming from substantial restocking by customers, according to an analyst at Morgan Stanley. read more