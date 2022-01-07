B. Riley Is Bullish On CompoSecure, Sees Sharp Upside
- B. Riley analyst Steve Moss initiated CompoSecure Inc (NASDAQ:CMPO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $17, implying an upside of 131.6%.
- Moss mentions that the company is a premium metal card maker and emergent crypto cold storage provider.
- Moss expects CompoSecure's revenue growth to accelerate as the economic reopening drives metal card issuance.
- The analyst says the company's new crypto cold storage product, Arculus, "adds considerable upside optionality" from potential white-label partnerships.
- Price Action: CMPO shares are trading higher by 5.46% at $7.34 on the last check Friday.
