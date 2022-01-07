QQQ
B. Riley Is Bullish On CompoSecure, Sees Sharp Upside

byAkanksha Bakshi
January 7, 2022 11:22 am
  • B. Riley analyst Steve Moss initiated CompoSecure Inc (NASDAQ:CMPO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $17, implying an upside of 131.6%.
  • Moss mentions that the company is a premium metal card maker and emergent crypto cold storage provider.
  • Moss expects CompoSecure's revenue growth to accelerate as the economic reopening drives metal card issuance.
  • The analyst says the company's new crypto cold storage product, Arculus, "adds considerable upside optionality" from potential white-label partnerships.
  • Price Action: CMPO shares are trading higher by 5.46% at $7.34 on the last check Friday.

