Here's Why Morgan Stanley Slashed Bilibili Price Target By 53%

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 7, 2022 6:41 am
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Poon downgraded Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ:BILI) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $45, down from $95. The price target implies an upside of 15.4%.
  • The analyst said that both cyclical and structural factors related to games, ads, revenue sharing ratio, and regulation drove gross profit growth deceleration. 
  • Poon added that the downgrade was also due to low visibility of inflection and free cash flow.
  • Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment company. It operates as a video-sharing Website that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games.
  • Price Action: BILI shares traded lower by 1.95% at $38.25 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

