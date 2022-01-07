Here's Why Morgan Stanley Slashed Bilibili Price Target By 53%
- Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Poon downgraded Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ:BILI) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $45, down from $95. The price target implies an upside of 15.4%.
- The analyst said that both cyclical and structural factors related to games, ads, revenue sharing ratio, and regulation drove gross profit growth deceleration.
- Poon added that the downgrade was also due to low visibility of inflection and free cash flow.
- Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment company. It operates as a video-sharing Website that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games.
- Price Action: BILI shares traded lower by 1.95% at $38.25 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
