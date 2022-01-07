QQQ
+ 0.00
384.02
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-708.89
42373.42
-1.65%
DIA
-0.06
362.45
-0.02%
SPY
-0.08
468.02
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
143.29
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
166.95
+ 0.02%

Needham Bumps Up FormFactor Price Target By 20%; Names Top Pick for 2022

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 7, 2022 5:19 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Needham Bumps Up FormFactor Price Target By 20%; Names Top Pick for 2022
  • Needham analyst Charles Shi raised the price target on FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) to $54 from $45 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 18%.
  • Shi also named the stock Needham Top Pick for 2022 and added it to Needham's Conviction List. 
  • As the growth of the SemiCap sector moderates, FormFactor should deliver substantial earnings upside in 2022, driven by the long-term secular trend of advanced packaging adoption and the near-term upside from Intel Corp's (NASDAQ:INTC) Meteor Lake ramp. 
  • Shi adds that FormFactor was the worst-performing SemiCap stock in 2021 and is now bound for mean reversion.
  • FormFactor designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports advanced semiconductor probe card products. 
  • Price Action: FORM shares closed higher by 7.02% at $45.73 on Thursday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

FormFactor Reports Q2 Adj. EPS $0.40 vs $0.27 Est., Sales $144M vs $134.53M Est.

Summit: FormFactor Decline 'Mostly Horse Manure'

DA Davidson's Andrew Masuda on FormFactor Earlier Issued Note Suggesting 'FORM Not Immune to PC Weakness,' Reduced Estimates but Reiterated Buy Rating

D.A. Davidson Reiterates Buy, Raises Price Target On FormFactor On Strong 4Q Results